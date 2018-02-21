Clare's Jamie Malone will serve a two-match ban for his dismissal against Tipperary 10 days ago after having his appeal rejected in Croke Park.

Malone collided with Tipp selector Shane Stapleton on the sideline during the Allianz Football League Division 2 meeting in Cusack Park.

Stapleton fell, landed on concrete near the dugout and was taken to hospital, being kept in overnight as a precaution. In the aftermath of the clash, Malone was given a red card.

Last week, Banner boss Colm Collins said that the county were "absolutely appealing" the proposed suspension.

"We got notification yesterday and the appeal has to be in by Friday morning," he said. "We are trying to get our ducks in a row now and make sure we have everything right.

"We don't have a game so they probably won't fast track it. It will probably be some day next week when we are called in."

That appeal has now failed, report ClareFM, and Malone will now miss the upcoming league games against Down and Roscommon.