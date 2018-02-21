The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have said they will not be launching an official investigation into the Kerry LFGA and have instead urged "internal dialogue" within the Kingdom to solve a dispute which has snowballed all week.

Attempts by some members of the executive to sack minor manager Jonathan Griffin by email led to a major fallout in Kerry.

Griffin appealed the decision on the grounds that his appointment had been ratified by the full county board and he could not therefore be dismissed solely by the executive.

He remained in charge for Sunday's Munster Championship opener against Tipperary, which Kerry won 3-13 to 3-5, but the incident led to chairman - Mike Moriarty - and the secretary - Maurice Dunworth - of the Kerry Ladies Football executive both resigning.

Following a Management Committee meeting last night, the LFGA released a statement saying they will mediate a club forum in an effort to resolve the dispute.

"While it was deemed that the situation did not warrant an official LGFA investigation, the Management Committee agreed that the matters raised can only be solved by internal dialogue within Kerry," it read.

"To that end, they are arranging for a club forum to be convened in Kerry at the earliest possible opportunity.

"This forum will be overseen by the LGFA’s Development team, where representatives from all clubs in Kerry will be invited to attend.

"It is hoped that this will lead to a swift and amicable resolution of all outstanding issues in Kerry LGFA."