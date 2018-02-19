The Ladies Gaelic Football Association is investigating the Kerry County Board after a turbulent week in the county.

RTÉ Sport has learned that serious concerns have been raised regarding finances and the application of LGFA rules and procedures.

Alarm was also expressed after a meeting of some members of the executive attempted to sack minor manager Jonathan Griffin by email.

"We can confirm correspondence from members in Kerry, and we will be looking into the matters raised," an LGFA spokesperson told RTÉ.

"However, while we are doing that, we will not be commenting any further."

Kerry Ladies vice-chairperson Christena Curtin told RTÉ Sport there would be a meeting of the board tonight and a statement on recent events would be released as soon as possible.

Chairperson Mike Moriarty and secretary Maurice Dunworth both resigned on Sunday.

The officials, both of Ballyduff GAA, had been in their positions for less than a month.

"I just wasn’t able to carry out the role I was asked to carry out," Dunworth told the Examiner. "Instead of dealing with football, I’m dealing with solicitors and barristers."

"I stand by any difficult decisions myself and members of the executive made, they were not taken lightly," he told Radio Kerry separately.

In a statement last week, the executive said that the they had decided to sack Griffin as "the present and future aims of the Kerry LGFA and the current minor management team were not aligned."

Griffin expressed bemusement, telling RTÉ Sport: "No reason apart from that statement has been given", and that the players and parents were "fully behind the management team".

Pending an appeal against his dismissal, on the grounds that it was not a decision of the full board, he remained in charge yesterday as his minor side beat Tippeary 3-13 to 3-05 in the Munster Championship.

The game had been refixed for Firies Gaa Club due to a clash of fixtures and no Kerry team appeared in the programme.