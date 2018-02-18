Cork manager John Meyler said his team needed to improve their support play and work better as a collective after their four-point defeat to Clare in Ennis on Sunday afternoon.

Playing into the stiff wind in the first half, Cork were blasted out of the water in the second quarter and trailed by a dispiriting scoreline of 0-16 to 0-05 at the halfway mark.

They rallied well after the break and won the second period by the not inconsiderable margin of seven points.

However, despite pressing hard, the visitors were unable to snaffle a goal which might have made for a nervier finale, and succumbed to a four-point defeat.

Speaking afterwards to RTÉ Sport, Meyler said his side played well for 55 minutes and acknowledged some excellent individual performances.

But he said his side drifted out of the game in that second quarter and that Clare functioned better as a unit overall.

"It was a game of two halves. We were level with Clare for about 15 minutes and then they went eight or nine points We couldn't bridge that gap in the second half. In that final 20 minutes of the first half, Clare really drove on.

"I was happy with probably 55 minutes of the game But for 15 minutes in that first half, we were struggling and Clare were all over us with spare men and support play. We need to look at that.

"We got in at half-time. We hadn't played in the first half, especially that last 20 minutes. We tried to come out in the second half and pick out a few scores and get back in the game - which we did.

"But we couldn't get a goal. Hoggy (Pat Horgan) went for a (goal from a) free, Brian Lawton had a chance but we couldn't take them.

"There were good individual displays but we weren't playing collectively. Clare were playing better collectively. When they were making a break there was a man on the shoulder. We need to get that right. We need to get more support play in there.

"Waterford next week in Pairc Ui Chaoimh is going to be extremely hard. All these games are extremely competitive."