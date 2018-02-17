Limerick maintained their drive towards promotion with another impressive victory in Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League as they accounted for Dublin by 12 points at the Gaelic Grounds.

This win over Pat Gilroy’s Dublin sets Limerick up for make or break clash with Galway in two weeks' time.

The Shannonsiders had eight different scorers as they powered past the visitors and were 1-13 to 0-07 ahead by half time.

Tom Morrissey and David Reidy led the way with two points each from play and those scores helped Limerick into a 0-06 to 0-04 lead on 16 minutes. Cian Boland, Fergal Whitely and Danny Sutcliffe had the early Dublin points but Limerick were on top.

The advantage was pushed forward when Gearoid Hegarty and Diarmaid Byrnes added points and Limerick were five clear.

Limerick with a victory over Dublin in the third round of the Allianz Hurling League, See the Full-Time Highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/LJDaJqps3n — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 17, 2018

On the 23rd minute, the goal arrived. Seamus Flanagan and Barry Murphy were involved in a move that saw the hosts win a penalty and Aaron Gillane made no mistake with a low drive to move his side 1-09 to 0-05 ahead.

Gillane was to hit 1-07 in the opening half and ended with four points - the last his first from play.

Dublin scored just twice in the final 15 minutes of the half - from Sutcliffe and Donal Burke’s third free.

Seamus Flanagan had two early second half points and Gillane continued his scoring as the home side moved 1-18 to 0-8 ahead within 10 minutes of the restart.

Danny Sutcliffe and Conal Keaney kept Pat Gilroy's side in touch but points from Diarmaid Byrnes, Morrissey and Pat Ryan kept Limerick firmly in control.

David Reidy, Barry O’Connell and Morrissey raised more white flags to put the seal on this comfortable victory.

Limerick: N Quaid; S Finn, S Hickey, R English; D Byrnes (0-3, 1f), D Hannon, D Morrissey; P Browne, C Lynch; G Hegarty (0-2), T Morrissey (0-4), D Reidy (0-4, 3f); A Gillane (1-8, 1-0pen, 0-7f), S Flanagan (0-2), B Murphy. Subs: T Condon for English (h-t), P Ryan (0-1) for Gillane (47), O O’Reilly for Murphy (53), B O’Connell (0-1) for Hegarty (56).

Dublin: A Nolan; P Smyth, B O’Carroll, E O’Donnell (0-1); S Barrett, C Crummey, T Connolly; C McBride, N McMorrow; F McGibb (0-1), F Whitely (0-1), D Sutcliffe (0-5); C Keaney (0-2), C Boland (0-1), D Burke (0-6, 6f). Subs: D Kelly for O’Carroll (h-t), R O’hAodha for McMorrow (h-t), L Rushe for Boland (h-t), J Madden for Connolly (69).

Referee: J Ryan (Tipperary).

