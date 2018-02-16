Sunday 18th February

Division 1

Monaghan v Kerry, 2.00pm, IT Blanchardstown, (J Murphy, Carlow)

Monaghan are bottom of the table on scoring difference, and without a single point from two games.

Agreement was reached between both counties to meet halfway at IT Blanchardstown, after last Sunday’s proposed Inniskeen ‘double-header’ alongside the men’s teams from the counties was called off.

Kerry lost out heavily to Cork in their opening League fixture but with Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh in sparkling form, the Kingdom produced an encouraging performance to oust Mayo in round 2.

Monaghan could badly do with a belated kick-start to their campaign and there are crucial points on offer here, as Kerry have the chance to move into the top four.

Westmeath v Donegal, 2.00pm, Derrylin, Fermanagh, (G McMahon, Mayo)

Westmeath are another team who could do with points, as they’ve come up empty-handed in their opening two games of the season.

Promoted from Division 2 last year, the Lake County have found the going tough so far in the top flight, while Donegal have one point from two games so far.

Maxi Curran’s charges lost to Dublin in their first game but claimed a creditable draw at home to Galway last time out, when Yvonne Bonner nailed a late equalising free on her home soil in Glenfin.

Westmeath have suffered defeats to Mayo and Dublin but will be hoping to get off the mark here.

This game is fixed for Derrylin in Fermanagh, after agreement was reached between both counties.

Division 2

Sligo v Armagh, 2.00pm, St Marys, Dr Kent Park, Ballydoogan, Sligo Town, (K Corcoran, Mayo)

Sligo need to get off the mark in Division 2 after suffering two defeats so far and it doesn’t get much easier for them when Armagh march into town.

Armagh lost out narrowly against Tipp in their opening match but secured a point in a thrilling draw with Ulster rivals in their last outing.

Aimee Mackin will lead the attacking charge for Armagh, as Sligo look to the likes of Emma Kevany for inspiration up front.

Tyrone v Tipperary, 2.00pm, Drumragh, Clanabogan Road, Omagh, (B Rice, Down)

The battle of the top two in Division 2, and a repeat of last year’s TG4 All-Ireland intermediate final.

Tyrone and Tipperary are both 2/2 so far this season and this should be a really interesting game in Drumragh.

Tipp lead the pack on scoring difference, just three points ahead of Tyrone, and the winners here will move within touching distance of a semi-final spot.

With this game called off due to weather conditions last weekend, Cavan took the chance to move into top spot – but Tyrone or Tipperary could overhaul them on Sunday.

Division 3

Roscommon v Meath, 3.30pm, St Lomans (3G), Westmeath, (M Kenny)

Meath have been in excellent scoring form so far this season, boasting a +51 points difference after two matches.

Roscommon will provide a stern examination of the Royal County’s credentials, however, and the hosts will want to bounce back to winning ways after shipping five goals to Down last time out.

In an overall context, this is a key fixture as the jockeying for top four positions gathers pace.

Wexford are 3/3 in the third tier but Meath could move into top spot with a victory, while a win for Roscommon would see them firmly in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

Leitrim v Offaly, 2.00pm, Cloone, (G Chapman, Sligo)

After conceding their opening two games, it’s a huge boost to see Leitrim finally back in action this weekend.

They welcome Offaly to Cloone and the hope now is that any off-field issues can be put to one side, with the focus firmly on football.

Despite not playing a game yet, Leitrim could still end up fighting for promotion if they can get points on the board from the start.

Offaly are also pointless and this is a key fixture in the battle to avoid the drop.