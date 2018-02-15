Former Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle has joined Wexford football's back-room team in an advisory role for the county's Under-20 side.

Doyle hung up his boots back in September as concussion problems forced him to walk away from the professional game.

He had been playing for Coloroda Rapids in the MLS but has since moved back to his native county.

PJ Banville, a selector with the U20s, last night revealed Doyle would be coming into the fold, alongside former Wexford - and Waterford United - goalkeeper Gavin Morris.

Doyle on an advisory role and Gavin Morris as goal keeping coach

Doyle had a stellar career in England and then the USA, playing for Wolves, Reading and Crystal Palace after moving across the water from Cork City in 2005.

He won 63 caps for Ireland, scoring 14 goals.

Speaking on the Late Late Show about his retirement, Doyle said: "We sat down and had a long chat and (the neurologist) was like, 'if you can play soccer without heading the ball then play'.

"We left it at that. I didn't make up my mind. It was (a case of), 'you could be fine... but there's a good chance, you basically get stuck with concussion symptoms, they don't go away'. You could get stuck with headaches, stuck feeling sick, stuck feeling a bit depressed basically.

"That was the prognosis that could happen. I took a few weeks and went to see someone else, you want to get a second opinion. It was the same thing.

"I feel great, I know it's the right decision."