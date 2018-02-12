All four Allianz Football League matches postponed last weekend will be played on Sunday.

The meetings of Monaghan v Kerry, Cavan v Meath, Derry v Offaly and Sligo v Fermanagh did not take place yesterday due to the inclement weather.

The O’Byrne Cup final between of Meath and Westmeath has been deferred to 11 March as a result of Meath playing this weekend.

Allianz Football League fixtures:

Division 1 - Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2.30pm

Division 2 - Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm

Division 3 - Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park, 2pm; Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm.