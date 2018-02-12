Tomás Ó Sé fears for Kildare and says he can't see how Cian O'Neill's "naive" team are getting better.

Mattie Donnelly snatched a late, late victory Allianz Football League Division 1 win for Tyrone in Newbridge on Sunday to make it a third league loss on the bounce for the Lilywhites.

They had been considered the biggest threat to Dublin's utter dominance of Leinster, but Ó Sé was left deflated as he picked the bones of their latest defeat on RTÉ's League Sunday.

"They kicked some good scores," said the Kerryman.

"They played a Tyrone team that just defend. Stephen O'Neill has gone in as forwards coach - I'd say he coaches one forward every night!

"Kildare... they lost to Dublin last year, they got beaten by Armagh, they lost their first two O'Byrne Cup games, they lost their first three league games. I don't know how it's getting better for them.

"They play cluelessly at times, they are naive. They lost Emmett Bolton, Ollie Lyons, two experienced guys. If Kildare are in transition they are guys who can help out. I think they are in a bit of bother.

"That was a very poor game... a shocking game to watch. It was hard to watch. If Kildare are the next best team to Dublin in Leinster..."