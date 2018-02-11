Mayo survived a late Galway onslaught at Pearse Stadium to seal their second Lidl Ladies National Football League win of the campaign.

Elaine Murphy pulled off a late, late point-blank save to deny Emma Reaney and ensure a 2-07 to 1-07 victory for her side.

First-half goals from Grace Kelly and Sinead Cafferkey had Peter Leahy’s charges in good stead but the Tribeswomen sparked into life in the second period.

Mayo’s defence saw the fixture out though.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin made it three wins from three with a one-point win over Cork on Saturday.

Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues recorded their first-ever win over six-in-a-row chasing Cork at Croke Park with Olwen Carey bagging two goals and Carla Rowe clocking their third.

The Rebels, led predominantly by Orla Finn, staged a late fightback, coming from eight points down after 40 minutes to just one behind by the full-time whistle.

But despite being held scoreless for the final 20 minutes, Dublin held on to make it three wins from three and secure their top of the table berth in Division 1.

Meanwhile, Monaghan and Kerry’s clash was called off, and the meeting of Westmeath and Donegal was abandoned in the second half due to adverse weather conditions

In Division 2, just two of the four fixtures went ahead with Cavan and Waterford recording wins.

The Breffni county and Clare served up a six-goal thriller in tough playing conditions in Doonbeg. Aisling Doonan and Ailish Considine were among the goalscorers at both ends but James Clarke’s Cavan ran out 3-10 to 3-05 winners in the end.

Waterford put Laois to the sword in Ratheniska on a scoreline of 4-10 to 2-05 with the home side falling to their third consecutive Division 2 loss of 2018.

In Division 3, just one game went ahead through the elements. A strong second-half performance saw Wexford to a three-point win over Kildare in Hawkfield.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Carlow, Fermanagh and Antrim.

Results:

Division 1

Dublin 3-09 Cork 1-14

Galway 1-07 Mayo 2-07

Division 2

Clare 3-05 Cavan 3-10

Laois 2-05 Waterford 4-10

Division 3

Kildare 3-09 Wexford 4-09

Division 4

Carlow 4-07 Derry 1-04

Fermanagh 3-10 Louth 2-05

Antrim 5-14 Kilkenny 1-03