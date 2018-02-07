Tralee IT manager Liam Brosnan says the hamstring injury suffered by David Clifford on Kerry duty was "bound to happen" after a schedule of three games in seven days.

The minor sensation limped off in the 1-15 to 2-09 victory over Mayo in the Allianz League at Castlebar and player welfare has again being called into question.

The previous week the 19-year-old scored a point on his Kingdom debut against Donegal, which was followed by a midweek outing for Tralee IT in their victory over Queen’s University (Clifford notched 1-04) before the trip to Mayo on Saturday.

Clifford left the field of play with a hamstring injury after just 19 minutes with a point to his name.

It meant that the gifted forward was absent for Tralee IT’s Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-final defeat to DIT at Austin Stack Park.

The Kerry students were on the end of a 16-point drubbing, and speaking Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk, Tralee manager Brosnan insisted the workload was simply too much for Clifford.

"The problem we have now with David Clifford is that everybody wants him"

"It was unfortunate but it was bound to happen, the writing was on the wall," said Brosnan.

"A young fella's body can't take that much and the travelling then as well. He had to travel up the Belfast, six hours up, six hours down, travel up to Mayo. It's something which is a wider issue.

"The problem we have now with David Clifford is that everybody wants him," he added.

Brosnan denied the college were unfair in their demands of the player, highlighting that he has had very little involvement in third-level football since the start of the college year.

"We sat down with David at the start and I didn't want to see him at training. We got David for one game in late November against Trinity. We saw David then last Wednesday (victory over Queen’s).

"So the IT was very fair to David. We know what David can bring to the table so we don't want to be putting him under any pressure."