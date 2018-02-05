RTÉ hurling analyst Eddie Brennan believes that Wexford are developing into a side that can challenge for major honours as they grow under manager Davy Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald’s charges have made a perfect start to Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League and Sunday’s impressive victory over Cork at Wexford Park leaves them with two wins from two.

Wexford produced a dominant display and controlled the tempo and pace of the second half against Cork, turning around a two-point half-time deficit to run out 0-21 to 1-14 winners.

Fitzgerald has been in charge of the Model County for over a year now and Brennan believes his impact continues to be felt as he puts his stamp on the side.

Speaking on 2FM’s Game On, Brennan said: "I think it’s probably the organisation that Davy Fitz has brought to Wexford and I was talking with one of the guys that was involved in picking him and he said that he brings in something different. It’s something that they don’t have or haven’t had in Wexford.

"It’s probably his attention to detail but you have to say that the players have responded fierce well and they are improving."

Brennan was impressed by the physicality on display from Wexford as they, at times, bullied their Cork counterparts.

"What struck me yesterday was the sheer size of some of them. Liam Ryan is a big, big man at full-back, you have Matty Hanlon and you have Jack O’Connor there on one wing and Aiden Nolan - all big mobile fellas.

"They’re polishing up the system, they’re getting more comfortable with it and they’re getting better and better.

"Even yesterday what I thought was really impressive is the way they were able to shut down Cork when they decided they were going to go at them. Wexford kept them to five points in the second half and then just kicked on and won the match.

"All in all you’d have to say that yes, it’s early days, but Davy Fitz will be very happy with the way they’re going and so will the Wexford hurling public.

"They’re gathering serious momentum at a very good time."