Former Meath midfielder Anthony Moyles believes the Royal County reaped the rewards of "taking off the shackles" against Clare after their impressive destruction of Clare on Sunday.

Andy McEntee's men earned their first win of the Allianz Football League Division 2 campaign in Navan as they steamed to a 0-21 to 0-07 success.

It came after last week's draw with Roscommon, who snatched a result with a last-gasp penalty, and Moyles took great heart from the manner of both performances.

"To kick 21 points in any game is a serious turn," he said on League Sunday.

"They were really unlucky last week. I was speaking with Andy (McEntee) and other guys involved and when they came back against Roscommon, they felt they did enough (to win).

"When the game looked like it was slipping away they showed a lot of grit to get back into it. They took the shackles off.

"We spoke about the Kerry fellas playing with a lack of fear and going for it. In this day and age I think you have to do that. They did that today.

"It gets them now in a strong position to push on for the rest of the league."