Former Mayo manager James Horan says he doesn’t believe he will ever manage another county other than his native Mayo, while also admitting that he misses the inter-county scene.

Speaking on the RTÉ GAA podcast, Horan says it is unlikely he will manage another team at that level bar his own county.

The two-time All Star was appointed Mayo manager in 2010 and led the team to four successive provincial titles and two All-Ireland final appearances.

He stood down following the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay to Kerry, and speaking to Damian Lawlor, said that while he thoroughly enjoys working at the club scene, he does miss the "chaos" of the elite level.

"Of course you miss it," he said. "I love coaching. I love working with guys that want to get better at what they do and see where you can go as a group.

"I’m involved in coaching now with Westport, a great bunch of people that are keen to do well. I’m really enjoying that."

He also poured cold water on the prospect of a return to inter-county level with another team.

"I can’t ever see myself managing different county," he said. "I just can’t see it. Famous last words and all that kind of stuff, but not at the moment."