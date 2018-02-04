Reigning Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 champions Cork’s bid for six-in-a-row rolls on as they eased to a convincing round two victory over Monaghan in Mallow on Sunday.

Eimear Scally was one of four Rebel forwards to rattle the net, her cheeky chip one of the moments of the game.

Doireann O’Sullivan set the tone with a second-minute goal before her sister, Ciara, and Mourneabbey clubmate, Bríd O’Sullivan, bagged the other majors.

Kinsale’s Orla Finn was on form throughout with eight points of her own as Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges ran out 4-14 to 1-7 winners.

Elsewhere in Division 1, there were victories for TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin and Munster title holders Kerry, while Donegal and Galway shared the spoils.

Sinead Aherne accounted for 1-6 and Carla Rowe bagged the other goal as Mick Bohan’s Dublin recorded a second win on the road but they were made work for it all the way by a brave Westmeath outfit, before emerging with a 2-10 to 2-15 victory.

Carla Rowe scored a goal for Dublin in their win over Westmeath.

Yvonne Bonner was Donegal’s late, late hero as she nailed a last-gasp 40-metre free to salvage a 1-13 to 0-16 draw against Galway.

Playing on her home turf in Glenfin, she impressed with a six-point tally, while Tracey Leonard and substitute Mairead Seoighe combined for 0-11 of the Tribeswomen’s scores.

Munster champions Kerry led from start to finish in Brosna as they beat 2017 All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo by eight points, 2-14 to 2-6.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh was among those of Graham Shine’s side to catch the eye as she hit 1-5, while Sarah Houlihan finished with five points and Meabh Barry bagged their other goal.

2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions and Division 3 league title holders Tipperary’s rise through the higher flight continued on Saturday as they made it two wins from two with a 5-14 to 1-5 drubbing of Laois.

Cavan and Armagh played out a thrilling 2-14 apiece draw, while Waterford and Tyrone both claimed round two victories in the second tier.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Meath well and truly put Longford to the sword with the final score reading 7-14 to 0-1, while Kildare and Down recorded victories.

And in Division 4, there were wins over the weekend for Limerick, Fermanagh and Louth.

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Westmeath 2-5 Dublin 2-10

Kerry 2-14 Mayo 2-6

Cork 4-14 Monaghan 1-7

Donegal 1-13 Galway 0-16

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Waterford 3-12 Clare 1-4

Cavan 2-14 Armagh 2-14

Tipperary 5-14 Laois 1-5

Sligo 1-12 Tyrone 5-14

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Offaly 3-2 Kildare 2-11

Meath 7-14 Longford 0-1

Wexford 0-0 Leitrim CONC

Down 5-6 Roscommon 2-9

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Limerick 2-12 Antrim 0-8

Derry 1-7 Fermanagh 1-12

Wicklow 0-0 Kilkenny CONC

Louth 2-9 Carlow 1-6