Carlow made it two wins out of two when repeating last year’s win over Limerick in Sunday's Allianz Division 4 clash in the Gaelic Grounds.

A soft goal early in the first half put them into a lead they never subsequently lost to set themselves up for a revenge clash next weekend with Leitrim who derailed their ambitions for promotion in 2017.

Limerick kept their shape and never lost hope despite falling eight points behind midway through the second half but always struggled against Carlow’s size in the one-on-ones in the middle third of the field.

A late run of four undanswered points brought some respectability to the scoreboard but they never really threatened the goal they needed for a comeback.

Carlow could have had the result tied up earlier had they made full use of their physical advantage but slow buildup and a reluctance to commit players into attack allowed their opponents to close off the scoring opportunities. Until their second goal went in, nearly all of their scores had come from Paul Broderick’s frees.

Well done to all our lads today, two massive efforts a long way from home. No one getting carried away though, we take it one game at a time🙏🏻#CarlowRising 🇬🇳 @itcarlow #nextup pic.twitter.com/vXJQFp21eP — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) February 4, 2018

Limerick’s early lead disappeared when a long Broderick free looked to have run out of legs but was allowed drop unchallenged into the net. After the home team pulled the gap back to a point, a late burst increased the Leinster team’s advantage to 1-07 to 0-06 at the break.

They could have added another goal off the first attack of the second hald by Limerick corner-back Brian Fanning stopped Seán Gannon’s shot on the line. However, they weren’t as fortunate when, after Darragh O’Brien was fouled taking the shot and John Murphy’s penalty was stopped by Donal O’Sullivan, the Carlow captain followed up to stroke home the rebound.

Carlow settled for containment once they looked to have created a match-winning lead but substitutions gave Limerick more targets to aim at up front. However, with another two of them making their inter-county debuts on top of the six introduced during the previous round’s loss to Laois, their moves into the score zone the instinctive upport play of more experienced lineups.

LIMERICK: Donal O’Sullivan; Garett Noonan (0-01), Seán O’Dea (0-01), Brian Fanning; Daniel Daly, Paul White, Jim Liston (0-01); Darragh Treac (0-01), David Ward; Dave Connolly, Cillian Fahy, Tony McCarthy; Peter Nash (0-01), Danny Neville (0-02), Jamie Lee (0-04 2f).

Subs: Pádraig de Brún for Peter Nash (43), Séamus O’Carrolll (0-01) for Tony McCarthy (52), Josh (0-01f) for David Ward (52), Tommy Griffin for Paul White (61), Robbie Bourke for Jamie Lee (61),

Colm McSweeeny for Daniel Daly (68).

CARLOW: Robbie Molloy; Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor, Danny Moran;Jordan Morrissey, Danny St Ledger (0-01), Ciarán Moran; Brendan Murph (0-01), Seán Murphy; Seán Glennon, Darragh Fole (0-01f), Eoghan Ruth; Paul Broderick (1-06), Darragh O’Brien, John Murphy (1-00).

Subs: Brendan Kavanagh for Danny Moran (61), Diarmuid Walshe for Seán Murphy (0-01) (61), Kieran Nolan for Ciarán Mor (0-01) (70), Conor Crowley for Darragh O’Brien (72).

Antrim manager Lenny Harbison

Antrim made it two wins from two as they accounted for Waterford on 2-12 to 0-10 scoreline at the WIT Campus. Goals in each half from brothers Conor and Ryan Murray were key for Saffrons in a game where Waterford finished with 14 men after Paul Whyte picked up a second yellow card.

London picked up their fist win when easily disposing of John Evans' Wicklow in Ruislip.

Liam Gavagan's first-half goal set the exiles on their way.

Promotion favourites Laois remain unbeaten after a 3-16 to 3-10 victory over Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The midlanders, through goals from Trevor Collins, Eoin Lowry (pen) and Gary Walsh were 15 points to the good entering the last quarter, but plucky Leitrim came with a late surge as Declan Rooney (2) and Ryan O'Rourke all goaled. It was a case of too little, too late though.