Kanturk (Cork) 1-18 Ballyraggett (Kilkenny) 1-17

Lorcan McLoughlin was the main man for Kanturk as the Cork men claimed the honours in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship with a narrow 1-18 to 1-17 victory over St Patrick’s Ballyraggett at Croke Park.

The Cork forward scored seven points, five from frees, in a great all round display, but it was Ian Walsh’s 65th minute winner that secured victory for Kanturk.

They held a 1-09 to 0-08 lead at half-time after Ryan Walsh’s first-half goal.

But with Kevin Kelly on song – he finished with nine points – Ballyraggett got back into the game and Michael Brennan’s goal was almost enough.