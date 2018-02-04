Monaghan held out for the narrowest of victories to collect their first points in Division 1 in what was a most entertaining and competitive encounter in Newbridge.

This was Monaghan’s first visit to Newbridge since the year 2000, a game the Farney won by three points and a first league meeting since a quite fiery affair in Clones back in 2012 that saw both sides severely sanctioned for a mass brawl at half time.

Played in bright sunshine but with a chill in the air the game got off to a lively start with

The visitors opening the scoring after two minutes through Darren Hughes, although by then Kildare could have had a couple on the board as they missed a couple of scoreable frees.

Dessie Ward put Monaghan two in front after eight minutes but space in the Monghan attack was limited as Kildare had as many as 13 behind the ball regularly.

The Lilies opened their account in the ninth minute through Paul Cribbin but he was to later leave the field on a black card for a foul on Darren Hughes.

Jack McCarron restored Monaghan to a two-point lead in the 13th minute but by the 18th minute Kildare had drawn level with points by Ben McCormack and Kevin Feely from a free and they went on to take the lead for the first time through Paul Cribbin in the 19th minute.

It was a lead that was shortlived though as Monaghan struck for a brace of points from McCarron and Kieran Duffy as the pace increased. Cribbin made it a one point game in the 29th minute with Monaghan then striking a decisive blow when Conor McCarthy flashed to the net.

Kildare rallied but failed to register while the Ulster side had the final score of the half from Dessie Ward to leave them in front at the break 1-06 to 0-05/.

Cian O'Neill's side reeled off three quick fire points within two minutes of the restart from Kevin Feely, free, and a brace from Ben McCormack to reduce the gap to the minimum and that set the tone for a very tense second period during which the sides were level twice but crucially for Monaghan their opponents never got their noses in front again.

In the end it was a point by Conor McManus from a free that won it for the visitors but they had to stage a fierce rearguard action to keep Kildare scoreless for the final seven minutes of normal time and the five moinutes of stoppage that were added.

Kildare: M Donnellan, P Kelly, D Hyland, M O’Grady, J Byrne, E Doyle, C O’Donoghue, K Feely 0-3 (2f), L Flynn, F Conway, C Healy, P Cribbin 0-3, B McCormick 0-3, D Flynn, C McNally.

Subs: D Slattery for P Cribbin (34 Black Card), N Kelly 0-2 for C McNally (HT), M Hyland for M O’Grady (46), P Brophy 0-1 for B McCormack (49), E Callaghan for F Conway ((55 Black Card), J Hyland for C Healy (65).

Monaghan: R Beggan 0-1 (f), D Ward, C Boyle, B Kerr, F Kelly, K Duffy 0-1, K O’Connell, D Hughes 0-1, N Kearns 0-1, N McAdam, P McGuirk, D Malone, C McCarthy 1-1 (0-1f), J McCarron 0-2 (1f), D Garland.

Subs: C Walshe for P McGuirk (18), J Wilson for D Garland (HT), D Mone for N McAdam (39), C McManus 0-1 (f for D Malone, D Freeman for J Wilson (61), O Duffy for J McCarron (63, Blck Card).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).