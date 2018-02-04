Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 2-17

Kieran McGeeney's Armagh side were dominant winners over Westmeath, recording a nine-point win over Colin Kelly's outfit, in what was an entertaining game of football in TEG Cusack Park.

The Orchard County are now on top of Allianz Football League Division 3 on scoring difference, ahead of Longford and Fermanagh - the other teams with two wins from two, while the Lake County are fourth with a win and a loss.

Ronan O'Toole opened the scoring for Westmeath with a point in the opening minute and the home team's advantage was doubled moments later with Luke Loughlin's effort sailing between the posts.

Rory Grugan opened the Orchard's account with a free after 18 minutes, which was cancelled out almost immediately by David Whelan's long-range effort.

Ronan Lappin got the game's first goal after 22 minutes, with his effort deflecting off Killian Daly and into the back of the net.

Further scores from Grugan and Ethan Raffety stretched Armagh's advantage.

Frank Boyle responded for the Lake County with an excellent effort, before a free from Grugan restored his sides advantage.

John Heslin and Niall Grimley traded frees, with McGeeney's charges holding a 1-05 to 0-05 interval advantage.

Westmeath took the lead with a goal from James Dolan, but Armagh responded magnificently, with Rory Grugan converting a penalty after the same player was fouled.

It was as close to a perfect penalty as one could imagine, as Grugan's effort sailed into the back of the net, past Westmeath goalkeeper Eoin Carberry.

Armagh were completely dominant from this point onwards, with an unbelievable point from Ethan Rafferty the final action of the day, as Armagh recorded their second win in as many weeks, having overcame Sligo last weekend.

Rory Grugan keeps his eye on the ball

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Patrick Burns, Aaron McKay, Paul Hughes; Niall Rowland, Gregory McCabe, Mark Shields; Stephen Sheridan (0-1), Charlie Vernon (0-1); Ryan McShane (0-1), Aidan Forker (0-2), Ronan Lappin (1-0); Rory Grugan (1-4, 0-2f, 1-0 pen) Niall Grimley (0-2f), Ethan Rafferty (0-5, 0-1f).

Subs: Joe McElroy (0-1) for Niall Rowland (49), Brendan Donaghy for Patrick Burns (59), Ben Crealey for Ronan Lappin (59), Anthony Duffy for Mark Shields (65), Aaron Findon for Niall Grimley (70), Ryan Kennedy for Aidan Forker (73).

Westmeath: Eoin Carberry; Mark McCallon, Killian Daly (0-1), Boidu Sayeh; Noel Mulligan, Frank Boyle (0-1), James Dolan (1-0); Alan Stone, John Heslin (0-3f); Kieran Martin, Ronan O'Toole (0-1), Ger Egan; Callum McCormack (0-1), Luke Loughlin (0-2), John Egan.

Subs: David Whelan (0-1) for John Egan (10), Finbar Coyne (0-1) for Alan Stone (45), Conor Slevin for Noel Mulligan (57), Jordan Marshment for David Whelan (66),

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).

Elsewhere, Fermanagh also picked up their second win with a 2-12 to 1-06 win over Offaly at Brewster Park. First-half goals from Conall Jones and Aidan Breen set the Ernesiders on their way as they lead by eight at the break.

The midlanders goaled early in the second period through Michael Brazil, but it proved to be a mere consolation as Rory Gallagher's side finished strongly.

It's also a case of two wins from two for Longford after their 1-13 to 1-06 victory over Derry at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Points from Darren Gallagher, Donal McElligott, Rian Brady and James McGiveny had the home side in control early on, but Derry were revived when Enda Lynn found the net after 30 minutes.

The Ulster outfit trailed by two at the break and went further behind when Michael Quinn raised a green flag five minutes after the break. Longford never looked back after that.

In Markievicz Park, Sligo got their first points of the campaign when they hung on to defeat Wexford 1-16 to 1-13. On three occasions, Sligo built up a lead of seven points, with Niall Murphy getting their goal after 22 minutes.

At the break, the hosts led by three, a precursor to them pushing on again on the resumption. However, Cathal Devereux's goal on 57 gave the Slaneysiders and they would go on to reduce the deficit to two. A converted free at the death from Liam Gaughan settled Sligo's nerves.