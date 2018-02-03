Moy 1-10 Michael Glaveys 0-07

Tyrone champions Moy won the All-Ireland Club IFC title with a battling performance against Michael Glaveys at Croke Park.

The Cavanagh brothers, Sean and man of the match Colm, played starring roles as they added a club crown to the All-Irelands they have won with the Red Hands during the county’s glory years.

Tom Loughran’s early goal gave Moy the perfects start, and with Sean Cavanagh converting a couple of frees, they led by 1-5 to 0-1 at the break.

Michael Glaveys lost midfielder Caoileann Fitzmaurice to a straight red card, but rallied strongly, before the Ulster men steadied the ship, and sealed victory with Cavanagh’s fifth point.

The Tyrone men stunned their opponents with a goal after just 28 seconds. Sean Cavanagh steered a long ball towards Harry Loughran, who fed younger brother Tom for a confident finish past Darren O’Malley at the Canal End.

The Tyrone side’s route one approach unsettled a Glaveys defence that took some time to find any sort of composure, and they found themselves trailing by six by eth tenth minute, after Harry Loughran and Ryan Coleman had found the target.

Glaveys opened their account in the 11th minute with a wel constructed and superbly executed score by Andrew Glennon.

Despite John Finan’s high fielding around the middle, the Connacht champions were unable to make little headway against a packed Moy defence, with Colm Cavanagh dropping back as sweeper.

Liam Cregg denied Sean Cavanagh with a heroic block, but the pressure was soon back on the Glaveys defence, with skipper Euanan Deeney thumping a ’45 between the posts at the beginning of the second quarter.

The Roscommon title-holders enjoyed a high percentage of attacking possession late in the opening half, but time and again, they ran in to lines of sky blue shirts.

And The Moy raided on the break for Sean Cavanagh to steer a couple of frees through the uprights.

And they almost had a second goal when Harry Loughran got on the end of a flowing move, but sent his low shot just wide of the far post.

The Moy led by 1-5 to 0-1 at the break, and while Glennon hit another outrageously brilliant score for the Connacht men, with Stephen Comer also nailing a quality point, the Tir na nOgs restored their seven points cushion through Coleman and Sean Cavanagh.

Michael Glaveys suffered a further setback in 43 minutes when midfielder Caoileann Fitzmaurice was sent off on a straight red card.

But they displayed courage and positivity, pressing forward to win four frees that Glennon converted to trim the deficit to five.

The fourteen Glaveys men were now dominant, and it took Moy some time to break their spirited resistance.

However, they did so, and an important score from substitute Conal Duffy broke the Glavey’s momentum, and Cavanagh finished it off with another converted free.

Moy: N Brady; P Mackle, T McNicholl, T Conlon; M Gribbin, N Conlon, E Deeney (0-01, ’45); C Cavanagh, T Loughran (1-00); D Conroy, H Loughran (0-01), E Rafferty; R Coleman (0-02), S Cavanagh (0-05, 5f), A Currie.

Subs: C Duffy (0-01) for Conroy (51), A Donaghy for Rafferty (59), K McQuade for Currie (61), K Kavanagh for Deeney (62), R O’Neill for T Conlon (64)

Michael Glaveys: D O’Malley; N Morris, S O’Malley, L Cregg; G Patterson, C Hussey, D Frayne; C Fitzmaurice, J Finane; T Murphy, S Comer (0-01), D Ruane; S Burke, A Glennon (0-06, 4f), C Heneghan.

Subs: T Murphy for Heneghan (20), J Glennon for Ruane (h-t), S Markham for Cregg (62).

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)