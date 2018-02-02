Outgoing director general of the GAA Páraic Duffy has written to Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan calling for the publication of a report into the fatal shooting of a young Tyrone man by the British Army 30 years ago.

Aidan McAnespie was killed while on his way to a GAA match near a border checkpoint in Aughnacloy in February 1988.

The shooting was declared an accident, with the soldier involved saying Mr McAnespie was killed by a ricocheting bullet. However, a subsequent investigation said this was highly unlikely.

At the time, the gardai carried out an inquiry into the shooting led by then Assistant Commissioner Eugene Crowley. The findings have never been released.

No one has ever been prosecuted in connection with the killing, and Mr McAnespie's family have been calling on the government to provide them with the findings of the Crowley report.

The GAA's management committee discussed the McAnespie case at its last meeting on 19January, and earlier this week, Duffy formally contacted Minister Flanagan, asking him to publish the Crowley report in full.

The GAA's intervention in the case is regarded as highly unusual; it's the first time it has intervened in such a matter in several years.

Sources in Croke Park say there was unanimous agreement at the meeting to contact the Justice Minister on the Aidan McAnespie case, given 23-year old was killed on his way to play in a Gaelic Football game.

"The circumstances surrounding Aidan McAnespie's death and the subsequent garda inquiry were put down as an item for discussion at the GAA management committee meeting last month after recent coverage on RTÉ, and it was decided the best course of action would be to contact the Justice Minister directly seeking the full publication of the Crowley Report as soon as is practically possible," a spokesperson for the GAA confirmed to RTÉ.

"The Ard Stiúrthóir's letter was sent earlier this week and simply calls for the report to be released."

Duffy's letter came after the former President of the GAA Peter Quinn and former Tyrone footballer Peter Canavan urged the Association to do more to help the McAnespie family.

"I know that the GAA are very good at keeping out of politics but on this occasion 30 years after Aidan's death, one of their own members going to support his own football club that they should apply a bit of pressure to the Irish government so that likewise these findings can be released and I think that's the very least they could do in this case," said Canavan in an interview on RTÉ's Drivetime last month.

The McAnespie family say they're happy with the development, but remain concerned Aidan's 82-year old father won't live to see the publication of the Crowley report; or a full comprehensive account of what happened to his son.

The government has defended its decision not to release the report, claiming many witnesses only came forward on the basis of anonymity.

RTÉ's Drivetime recently featured a series of special feature reports on the events leading to and around Aidan McAnespie's death, as well as the subsequent inquiries into what happened. It can be listened to here.