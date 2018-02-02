Dublin have named another impressive team for the second round of their Lidl National League Division 1 campaign against Westmeath, with six of the All-Ireland winning team all named to start.

After starting the league opener on the bench, All-Ireland winning captain Sinéad Aherne comes back into the starting line-up to take up a position in the inside forward line. Veteran defender Sinéad Goldrick has also been selected to start after missing out in the round 1 fixture.

Fellow All-Ireland final winners Ciara Trant, Olwen Carey, Carla Rowe and Lyndsey Davey have all earned starting berths in the side once again, after helping Dublin to victory over Donegal last weekend.

Martha Byrne, Leah Caffrey, Lauren Magee and Niamh McEvoy all drop to the bench for the clash in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon.

Westmeath have also selected an experienced side for the fixture, with Maud Annie Foley, Laura Walsh and Johanna Maher set to start against the All-Ireland champions.

Division 1 holders Cork will be looking to build on their comprehensive round 1 victory against Kerry, as they host old rivals Monaghan in Mallow.

Ephie Fitzgerald.

Ephie Fitzgerald has picked a strong starting 15 to maintain that winning momentum, with the forward line containing some familiar scoring threats in the form of Orlagh Farmer, Eimear Scally, Orla Finn and Mourneabbey's Doireann O'Sullivan.

Her sister Ciara, who captained Cork to their last All-Ireland title in 2016, is being held in reserve among the subs.

Monaghan will be hoping to bounce back from their round 1 defeat to Galway, and they will be looking to seasoned players including the McAnespie trio of Ciara, Eimear and Aoife, to help guide the Ulster side back to winning ways again this weekend.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Galway travel to Donegal and Mayo take on Kerry in their respective second round ties.

Mayo will be looking to the potent scoring combination Grace and Niamh Kelly in their tussle with Kerry, after the pair combined to hit 0-07 in their first round win over Westmeath.

Similarly for Galway, key forward Tracey Leonard could pose problems for Donegal's defence when the sides meet in Glenfin. She hit an impressive 1-04 against Monaghan on the opening day of the campaign.

Dublin: Ciara Trant (St Brigid's), Laura McGinley (Naomh Barrog), Katie Murray (Clontarf), Kate Fitzgibbon (O'Tooles), Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely), Muireann Ní Scanaill (Fingallians), Lucy Collins (Na Fianna), Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis), Carla Rowe (Clann Mhuire), Aoife Kane (Kilmacud Crokes), Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps), Eabha Rutledge (Kilmacud Crokes), Rebecca McDonnell (Clanna Gael Fontenoy), Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire), Sinead Aherne (St Sylvesters)

Division 1 Round 2 Fixtures - Sunday 4 February:

Westmeath v Dublin - St Loman's Mullingar, 12.30pm

Kerry v Mayo - Brosna, 2pm

Cork v Monaghan - Mallow, 2pm

Donegal v Galway - Glenfin, 2pm