Mickey Harte has recalled defender Cathal McCarron to the Tyrone starting team in one of five changes for Saturday’s visit of Dublin in the Allianz League.

The Dromore defender has been named at full-back against the All-Ireland champions in Omagh tomorrow, with debutant Ciaran McLaughlin getting the nod to start beside him as Michael McKernan and Kieran McGeary lose out.

Declan McClure will partner Matthew Donnelly at midfield, while fellow Trillick man Lee Brennan is preferred to his UUJ team-mate Mark Bradley in attack.

Pádraig McNulty and Conall McCann also drop out of the team that lost to Galway last weekend, while Darren McCurry is suspended following his straight red card in the defeat to the Tribesmen.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Ciaran McLaughlin, Cathal McCarron, Hugh Pat McGeary; Tiernan McCann, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte; Matthew Donnelly, Declan McClure; Richard Donnelly, Niall Sludden, Kieran McGeary; Lee Brennan, Cathal McShane, Connor McAliskey.

Pat Gilroy has bolstered his Dublin attack by naming Danny Sutcliffe, Conal Keaney, Eamonn Dillon and Paul Ryan in the starting team for Sunday's clash with Antrim at Corrigan Park.

All four were left out of the starting 15 for the surprise 13-point loss to Offaly at Croke Park but manager Pat Gilroy has included the quartet in his attack for the trip to Belfast.

Eoghan O'Donnell makes his return to action at corner back in a defence which is anchored by newly-appointed captain Chris Crummey at centre-back.

Antrim joint-bosses Terence McNaughton and Dominic McKinley have opted to make just the one change from their narrow defeat to Galway last weekend, with James Connolly (above) preferred to his namesake Maol at wing-forward.

Dublin: Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Bill O'Carroll, Eoghan O'Donnell; Shane Barrett, Chris Crummey, James Madden; Cian McBride, Tomas Connolly; Donal Burke, Fergal Whitely, Danny Sutcliffe; Conal Keaney, Eamonn Dillon, Paul Ryan.

Antrim: Chris O'Connell; Paddy Burke, John Dillon, Arron Graffin; Joe Maskey, Matthew Donnelly, David Kearney; Conor McKinley, Gerard Walsh; James Connolly, Neil McManus, Nigel Elliott; Donal McKinley, Conor McCann, Conor Johnston.