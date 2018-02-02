Meath GAA have been granted planning permission for a major overhaul of their Páirc Tailteann home in Navan.

The permission allows for a 20,000-capacity fully seated ground with four new stands and floodlighting. The entire project, if completed, could end up costing in excess of €20m.

The Royal County are hoping to start building on a phased basis before the end of the year, though they have several big decisions to make first before a sod is turned.

The first of those decisions is whether to knock the existing main stand, which is badly in need of an overhaul, and start construction or to build a stand where the terrace currently stands along the opposite sideline.

The latter option would mean that the ground may not have to be closed while building work takes place.

Funding also has to be put in place and talks have to be held involving Leinster GAA and Croke Park, who both have to give the project the final thumbs up.

This is a massive opportunity. We urge the people of Meath, our Supporters and Patrons everywhere to support us in this venture as it will be of tremendous benefit to all in the GAA and it will boost the local economy pic.twitter.com/I5f0bBjf3r — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) February 2, 2018

The Meath County Board are determined to see at least part of their vision come to fruition, though the overall cost of the project may mean that the four stands, for which planning permission has been granted, aren't all built.

With Croke Park in Dublin so close and several other large grounds in Leinster, the likes of O'Moore Park and O'Connor Park, the provincial council may not be keen on investing in another major capital project.

The first phase will include floodlights, bringing Navan back out of the dark.

Lights were installed at Páirc Tailteann several years ago, but they had to be dismantled on health and safety grounds so Meath can no longer play night matches at the venue outside of the summer months.

The Navan venue used to hold well in excess of 20,000 fans, but that capacity has been steadily reduced over the years with successive health and safety reviews.

The grassy banks which once acted as terraces at either end of the ground are no longer open and it's official capacity now hovers around the 12,000-mark.

The first phase of construction is likely to cost around €10m. Meath GAA have a small debut left over from developing their centre of excellence in Dungany, which was delivered on time and on budget, but that is on course to be paid off soon.