RTÉ have announced that Joanne Cantwell will anchor The Sunday Game Live following Michael Lyster's retirement at the end of the 2018 GAA Championship.

It was confirmed earlier this week, that Lyster was leaving the flagship GAA programme after 34 years at the helm.

Former Dublin footballer Cantwell joined RTÉ in 2007 as a reporter on The Sunday Game Live.

Over the past 11 years, she has worked across numerous RTÉ Sport programmes on television and radio as a presenter, reporter and journalist including presenting The Saturday Game Live, rugby magazine programme Against The Head and the RTÉ Sports Awards on RTÉ television and Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

"I'm passionate about our national games and having joined RTÉ as sideline reporter on The Sunday Game Live 11 years ago, I'm delighted to take up the anchor position on such an iconic show," she said.

"Michael Lyster is a true broadcasting legend whom I've always greatly admired. He has held the fort for the past 34 years in his own inimitable style.

"I'm really looking forward to taking over the reins in 2019. In the meantime I also look forward to my continued roles on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and as reporter on the Sunday Game for what looks like a really exciting season."

Ryle Nugent, Group Head of RTÉ Sport said: "As an experienced and accomplished broadcaster, Joanne has a proven track record across a portfolio of our output as a presenter, reporter and journalist.

"Her work across the the Olympic Games, Saturday Game Live, Against The Head, numerous awards shows and of course her lead role on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 has been ideal preparation for her elevation to this position.

"I have no doubt that Joanne will do an outstanding job when she takes over next year."