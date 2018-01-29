Anthony Nash found himself in the crazy position on Saturday of being involved in two matches in the space of five hours.

The Cork goalkeeper was between the sticks for Kanturk's All-Ireland intermediate semi-final against Middletown in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, for a 2pm throw-in.

That game had been postponed the previous Sunday as dreadful weather washed away several fixtures.

Kanturk won by 3-13 to 0-12, and so it was into the car for a drive to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the Rebels' Allianz Hurling League Division 1A opener against Kilkenny.

This time Nash sat on the bench, with Patrick Collins starting, though the All Star stopper has actually been named to start when John Meyler released his team last Thursday.

While Nash conceded such situations are "difficult", he was also keen to stress that making both clashes was completely his decision.

"Within Cork, John and his management team, and the lads back home in Kanturk, have been very good to me," he told RTÉ Sport.

"A lot of it is common sense. I felt I was able to do both games the last day.

"That was my own decision. It was my own choice. I wouldn't have put myself in the position to do so if I didn't think I was able to benefit both teams.

"It is a difficult thing. It's going to be very difficult to solve properly because club players and county players, the seasons are overlapping. Hopefully they find a solution soon enough."