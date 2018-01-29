RTÉ Sport presenter Michael Lyster will retire at the end of the 2018 GAA Championship season, it was confirmed today.

Lyster joined RTÉ in 1979 and has presented The Sunday Game since 1984.

He said: "I'll be hanging up my hat at the end of 2018. I've a full season of top class GAA action to get through with the National Leagues and of course the Championships this summer and that's what I'm focused on.

"There's some really exciting changes to come in this year's Championship and I'm looking forward to seeing how they will impact the game.

"Following my health scare a few years ago, every day and every year was a bonus. That's the mindset I've continued to have and I'll feel incredibly lucky to have another season to look forward to at the helm."

Speaking to the Ray Darcy Show, Lyster added: "There is a bit of digging still to be done. I can't say that I want to go, but I can't say that I don't. I have had a big run at this.

"This year is my 35th presenting The Sunday Game. I think that is not a bad innings.

"On a second note, next year I will be 40 years in RTÉ. So I think you deserve the t-shirt at that stage. I knew this day would come.

"I don't have a plan, and the reason why is this is a year away. I don't want to be distracting myself through 2018 by doing something else. John Lennon said 'life is what what happens when you're busy making plans'.

"I'm not that type of person. There is no point trying to plan [my future now]. I will do what I have to do in the next 12 months."

Lyster will be in the chair as usual this weekend for League Sunday, and throughout the 2018 season, before calling it a day.