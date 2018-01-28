Former Dublin footballer Ciaran Whelan said that the mental challenge facing GAA players who retire can't be underestimated.

Whelan was discussing the issue after All-Ireland-winning Clare hurler Conor Ryan revealed today that health problems had forced him to give up all sports at the age of 26.

"When you retire those first few years are really tough," Whelan revealed on a new series of RTÉ podcasts called RTÉ League Sunday Extra.

"It's stuff that is spoken about a lot more now, but to be at that age and feel that you have so much to offer it is devastating."

In the first of a new series of podcasts, RTÉ Online Sport Editor Mikey Stafford is joined by League Sunday pundits Anthony Daly, Tomas Ó Sé, Jackie Tyrrell and Ciaran Whelan for a look through the GAA stories in the Sunday papers. League Sunday is broadcast at 9.30pm on RTÉ2.