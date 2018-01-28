Goals from Bríd and Áine O’Sullivan eased champions Cork to an opening day Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 victory over Munster rivals Kerry in Knocknagoshel.

The Rebelettes, who are chasing a tenth top-flight crown in 11 seasons, also had a five-point haul from Orla Finn en route to a comfortable 2-17 to 0-9 victory on their travels.

Cork led by 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time before the O’Sullivans raised second half green flags to seal a convincing win.

Elsewhere in Division 1, there were victories for TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin, last September’s Croke Park runners-up Mayo and Connacht title holders Galway.

First-half goals by Niamh McEvoy and Rebecca McDonnell fired Dublin to victory over Donegal in Letterkenny.

In a fierce O’Donnell Park gale, scoring was at a premium, but the Dubs earned a hard-fought 2-5 to 0-7 victory.

There was a stroke of good fortune around Dublin’s opening goal with Donegal goalkeeper Laura Gallagher caught out by a dropping ball in from McEvoy that landed in the back of the net.

Before Donegal had time to really shake their heads clear, Dublin were in for a second goal, as McDonnell slotted home following a scramble on the edge of the square.

Dublin were 2-2 to 0-2 clear at half-time and Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues held firm for maximum points.

In Swinford, the Kelly sisters, Grace and Niamh, collected 0-7 between them as Mayo ran out 0-11 to 0-7 winners over Westmeath.

Mayo's Grace Kelly in action during the 2017 All-Ireland final.

Peter Leahy took charge of Mayo in a competitive League fixture for the first time, and masterminded victory over his native county.

Mayo began their campaign without Cora Staunton, who’s in Australia, and fellow long-serving stars Martha Carter and Yvonne Byrne, but promising young forward Sarah Cafferkey weighed in with a brace of points.

Meanwhile, a dominant first half from Stephen Glennon’s Galway ensured victory over Monaghan on the 3G Astroturf pitch at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo.

Galway scored a 4-10 to 2-6 win and are rated by many as dark horses to make a serious impact in League and championship this year.

Monaghan struck an early goal from a Louise Kerly penalty but Galway responded with 3-3 in the space of 14 minutes, including goals from Ailbhe Davoren, Tracey Leonard and Leanne Coen.

Mairead Seoighe added a fourth Galway goal and while Shauna Coyle netted a fortuitous effort for Monaghan, the Tribeswomen were ten points clear at half-time and well on their way to victory.

In Division 2, two Orla O’Dwyer goals helped visitors Tipperary claim a notable 2-12 to 2-10 victory over Armagh.

Clare, Cavan and Tyrone also claimed opening day victories in the second tier while Division 3 saw Wexford, Meath and Roscommon emerge victorious in their fixtures.

And in Division 4, there were wins for Antrim, Louth and Wicklow, as Carlow and Limerick shared the spoils.

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Donegal 0-7 Dublin 2-5

Galway 4-10 Monaghan 2-6

Kerry 0-9 Cork 2-17

Mayo 0-11 Westmeath 0-7

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Armagh 2-10 Tipperary 2-12

Clare 0-13 Sligo 2-6

Laois 0-8 Cavan 2-11

Tyrone 4-11 Waterford 2-11

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Longford 2-5 Wexford 3-10

Meath 4-13 Down 2-2

Roscommon 5-14 Offaly 0-8

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Carlow 1-4 Limerick 1-4

Fermanagh 2-9 Antrim 3-10

Kilkenny 1-1 Louth 7-24

Wicklow 2-20 Derry 0-5