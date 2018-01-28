Wicklow 0-12 Waterford 0-12

Wicklow’s Gearoid Murphy was left holding his head in his hands after sending a seemingly routine free wide from in front of the posts in the closing seconds of an end-to-end battle at a gusty Joule Park.

The impressive Murphy’s radar went awry at the most critical juncture of this Division Four encounter, with Waterford manager Tom McGlinchey puffing his cheeks out in relief after the corner forward’s free sailed wide in the fourth and final minute of additional time.

In a match full of momentum shifts, Waterford, inspired by inside forwards Jason Curry and captain Paul Whyte, mounted a fine second half recovery to ensure a share of the spoils, having trailed by four points after 42 minutes.

At half-time, the sides went in level at five points apiece, much to the delight of the vocal home support given that Wicklow had trailed by 0-4 to 0-1 after 13 minutes, playing into a strong wind.

Curry, assuming free-taking duties from captain Whyte, opened the scoring after 66 seconds, with Wicklow skipper Seanie Furlong levelling matters with a fourth minute free.

Whyte opened his account for the Deisemen in the ninth minute following fine approach play from Kilrossanty clubmate Joey Veale, before Veale pointed himself 60 seconds later.

While Curry converted a 13th minute 45 for Waterford, tt was Wicklow who grew in confidence over the remaining 20 minutes of the half, outscoring the visitors by 0-4 to 0-1, with Darren Hayden and Daniel Keane catching the eye in attack.

Keane turned over Wicklow’s second point on the quarter hour, before Seanie Furlong turned over his second free after 22 minutes. Six minutes later, Paul Whyte landed his second point from play, but point from Gearoid Murphy (a free) and the score of the half from Furlong ensured parity at the interval.

Wicklow resumed the hungrier of the two sides, with Darren Hayden, Seanie Furlong and Gearoid Murphy steering the hosts into a four-point lead, having kicked eight of the previous nine scores.

But Waterford’s fitness levels came into strong evidence in the final quarter, with Curry’s free-taking acumen, coupled with the guile of Dylan Guiry and the leadership of Paul Whyte and Thomas O’Gorman, ensuring they didn’t leave the Garden County empty-handed.

Wicklow: R Lambert; C Hyland, J Snell, P Merrigan; P Burke, D Healy (0-01), C Healy; R Finn, K Murphy; J Stafford, T Smyth, D Hayden (0-01); G Murphy (0-04, 0-03f), S Furlong (capt, 0-05, 0-04f) D Keane (0-01).

Subs used: M Kenny for D Keane, R O’Brien for C Healy, D Boothman for J Stafford, P O’Toole for D Hayden.

Waterford: S Enright; B Looby, T O’Gorman, M Cummins; J McGrath (0-01), S Ryan, A Trihy; T Prendergast, M Curry; C Murray, G Crotty, D Guiry; J Curry (0-07, 0-04f, 0-01 45), J Veale (0-02), P Whyte (capt, 0-02).

Subs used: D Breathnach for C Murray, F O’Currain for G Crotty, R O’Ceallaigh for M Cummins, J JJ Hutchinson for J Veale, M Scurry for JJ Hutchinson (BC).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois)

In Corrigan Park, Antrim earned a comprehensive 0-15 to 0-5 victory over Leitrim. The conditions were difficult but Lenny Harbinson's side were composed and controlled.

Leitrim got the first point of the game but Antrim replied with four of their own. The sides were level after 25 minutes on four points each but by half-time the home-side had established a two point lead.

Players and coaches listen intently as @AFinn73 delivers an inspirational speech to @AontroimGAA footballers who in turn produced a great 2nd half performance to run out 10 point winners today. Well done also to @naomheoinclg hosting today’s match 👍👏 pic.twitter.com/eQmMjN2KXt — Terry Reilly (@Gort74) January 28, 2018

From there Antrim pushed on, kicking nine second-half points while Leitrim could only manage one.