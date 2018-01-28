Derry 2-14 Westmeath 2-17

Colin Kelly's Westmeath side picked up a crucial two points with a 2-17 to 2-14 Allianz League Division 3 victory over Derry in what was a fabulous game of football played out in Celtic Park.

Westmeath had a dream start to the game after Callum McCormack found the net in the second minute.

James Kielt responded with a free for Derry but Westmeath got their second goal shortly after when John Heslin converted a penalty with a brilliant finish into the back of the net.

The hosts responded well though as scores from Michael Bateson and Kielt, and a superb goal from Enda Lynn after a wonderful pass from Niall Keenan left the gap at one point.

Westmeath scored the next three points courtesy of two frees from Heslin and an excellent score from Kieran Martin.

It was tit for tat until the interval, with efforts from Peter Hagan and Bateson leaving the gap at three points in favour of the Lake County at half-time.

The midlanders were excellent for large periods of the second half with points from Luke Loughlin and Callum McCormack giving them a seven-point cushion with time almost up.

The Ulster men made a brilliant comeback, though, and a goal from Niall Toner was followed by Mark Lynch's free to cut the gap to three.

There was great drama in the final moments when Lynn stepped up to take a penalty, but a great save from Eoin Carberry denied the Derry skipper as the visitors held on for a vital victory.

Derry will have been disappointed not to have picked up a point from the game, but they can have no complaints as Westmeath led from start to finish and were full value for their three-point success.

Derry: Ben McKinless; Niall Keenan, Kevin Johnston, Ruairi Mooney; Michael Bateson (0-2), Liam McGoldrick, Michael McEvoy; Conor McAtamney, Emmett Bradley (0-2, 0-1f); Enda Lynn (1-0), Peter Hagan (0-1), Ciaran McFaul (0-2); Danny Tallon (0-2f) James Kielt (0-3, 0-2f), Niall Toner (1-0).

Subs used: Conor Doherty for McEvoy (47), Mark Lynch (0-2f) for Tallon (47).

Westmeath: Eoin Carberry; Mark McCallon, Killian Daly, Boidu Sayeh; Noel Mulligan, Sam Duncan, James Dolan; Alan Stone, Ronan O'Toole (0-1); Kieran Martin (0-1), John Heslin (1-7, 1-0 pen ,0-5f) Ger Egan (0-2); Callum McCormack (1-3), Luke Loughlin (0-3), John Egan.

Subs used: Frank Boyle for Daly (33), David Whelan for O'Toole (73), Conor Slevin for Boyle (74, B/C).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).

Elsewhere, Stephen Wallace's first league game as Offaly boss ended in disappointment as Longford recorded a 3-18 to 1-13 win in Tullamore.

Cian Donohue hit an early goal for the hosts but Longford went on a scoring spree and led 0-14 to 1-01 at the break.

Goals after the resumption from Sean McCormack, Rian Brady and Conor Berry put the game beyond reach and leaves relegation favourites Offaly with a huge battle ahead.

Armagh led from start to finish against Sligo at the Athletic Grounds.

Indeed the hosts had registered seven points before the Connacht side managed to raise a white flag, their point coming 27 minutes into the half, and they trailed 0-10 to 0-02 at the pause.

It got no better for Sligo on the restart and Armagh raced away to a 2-17 to 0-09 victory.

Fermanagh attacking. All of @OfficialWexGAA back. Just Pat Cadden in our half pic.twitter.com/6dsiXPk064 — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) January 28, 2018

Fermanagh claimed a 3-07 to 2-05 win over Wexford at Brewster Park.

The first-half was a tight affair before two goals from Seamus Quigley sent the hosts in with a 2-04 to 0-03 lead.

Nick Doyle pulled a goal back for Wexford but Conall Jones struck a brilliant three-pointer in response and Fermanagh led by 3-06 to 1-03.

The Leinster men pulled a goal back with nine minutes to play through Tiernan Rossiter but a tetchy affair ended with the Wexford goalscorer, defender Brian Malone and Sean Quigley (black card) all receiving their marching orders.