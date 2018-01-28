Monaghan 0-12 Mayo 0-13

A superb Paddy Durcan point in the final minute of stoppage time saw Mayo squeeze over the line against 13-man Monaghan in their Allianz Football League Division 1 clash.

Mayo would have been asking serious questions of themselves if they failed to win, being well on top and leading by three with 13 minutes to go.

They were also aided by Monaghan indiscipline, which saw the hosts have two players sent off in the closing stages.

In fact, Malachy O'Rourke's men ended up with 12 players after Dermot Malone was black-carded at the death and Monaghan did not get the chance to replace him.

Monaghan pulled back that three-point deficit to level after 66 minutes thanks to two frees from Conor McCarthy and a great point from play from Niall Kearns.

But as Mayo went in search of the winner, Monaghan had two men sent off.

Ryan Wylie was shown a straight red after 68 minutes after appearing to clash with Mayo's Aidan O'Shea, while Barry Kerr was shown a second yellow after pushing Jason Gibbons deep in injury time.

Mayo were searching for the winner but it looked like their chance had passed when Adam Gallagher dropped a simple effort from 25 metres short with little over a minute to go.

But Mayo would have one last attack, and Paddy Durcan was on the end of the move to fire over confidently from the right wing.

The first half was a good, physical affair with some decent patches of football. Both teams lined out understrength and Monaghan had the first two scores of the game courtesy of Karl O'Connell and Conor McCarthy.

Footballer of the Year Andy Moran opened Mayo's account with a sweet left-footed point in the left corner and Mayo full-forward Evan Regan then ended a long-scoring drought with a fine point from play.

Regan followed that with three converted frees while Neil Douglas (free) and Eoin O'Donoghue, after a sublime assist from Kevin McLoughlin, also got on the mark for Mayo.

Monaghan's inside line were showing signs of danger and McCarthy, Jack McCarron (3) and David Garland all found the mark before half-time.

The last score of the half though was the best one and it came from the man who opened the scoring, the Monaghan number seven Karl O'Connell booming over a superb score from way out on the right wing.

After a tit-for-tat first half, Mayo were the dominant team in the second half but could not make it count on the scoreboard.

Diarmuid O'Connor had a shot on goal well saved by Rory Beggan, while Mayo coughed up too much ball in the final third when they were caught holding onto possession by a tigerish Monaghan defence.

With the superb Eoin O'Donoghue, Ger Cafferkey and Colm Boyle driving them on from the back, Mayo were always going to have chances, but Monaghan were efficient with their attacks and looked like they might get something from the game.

But Durcan had the final say, the visitors' number seven kicking the first and last score of the half.

Monaghan: R Beggan; C Boyle, B Kerr, R Wylie; K Duffy, P McGuirk, K O'Connell (0-02); D Hughes, N Kearns (0-02); O Duffy, F Kelly, R McAnespie; C McCarthy (0-03, 0-02f), J McCarron (0-03, 0-02f), D Garland (0-02).

Subs: P McKenna for O Duffy, D Malone for McCarron, D Freeman for Garland, C Walshe for K Duffy, D Wylie for McGuirk, D Ward for McAnespie.

Mayo: D Clarke; B Harrison, G Cafferkey, E O'Donoghue (0-01); C Boyle, S Coen, P Durcan (0-02); J Gibbons, S Nally; K McLoughlin, A O'Shea, D O'Connor; N Douglas (0-4, 0-02 '45, 0-01 f), E Regan (0-05, 0-04fs), A Moran (0-01).

Subs: C O'Connor for Douglas, A Gallagher for D O'Connor (black card), C Loftus for A Moran, S Akram for Nally, G McDonagh for Boyle (inj.).

Referee: D Gough (Meath)

