Kilkenny captain Cillian Buckley has suffered no major injury after he was involved in a heavy collision in the closing minutes of his side's Division 1A hurling league opener against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The defender was stretchered off after being treated on the pitch, but Kilkenny GAA have confirmed to RTÉ Sport as well other media outlets that Buckley suffered no ill-effects as a result of the knock.

The positive update suggests he will be fit for selection for Kilkenny's next league clash against Clare next Sunday.

The Dicksboro player had scored three points from play before he was withdrawn in the 64th of the minute of last night's game, which Cork went on to win.

The 1-24 0-24 result marks Cork's first victory over Kilkenny in the competition since 2012.