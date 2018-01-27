Dublin football manager Jim Gavin said his side need to be more controlled in their play following their 2-17 to 2-10 win over Kildare in the opening game of the national football league in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

Dublin trailed by two points at the break but switched on the after-burners in the third quarter and raced away to win handsomely in the end.

"We are up and running and we will take that result," Gavin told RTÉ Sport.

"We are back training two weeks now. We were opened up a little bit and not as controlled as we would like to be.

"Our hand passing, kick passing and the fundamentals of our game weren’t what they should have been, I wouldn’t use the two weeks as an excuse, we just need to go after that now.

"We took some great shots and we were very clinical but how we closed out the game wouldn’t be to our standards that’s a credit to Kildare."

Next up for Dublin is a trip to Healy Park to take on Tyrone. Mickey Harte's side suffered a heavy defeat to Dublin in last year's All-Ireland semi-final and Gavin is expecting a tough challenge.

"It’s a great game to get at this point of the season. People there are really passionate about their Gaelic games and we always get a warm welcome there and I’m sure we will get a warm welcome on the pitch as well.

"Tyrone were strong in the McKenna Cup. They will have a different approach and different proposition. They are a good test to get this time of year and we are looking forward to it."