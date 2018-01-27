Laois 2-12 Limerick 0-9

A brilliant goal from Gary Walsh with 20 minutes remaining was the key score as Laois got their Division 4 campaign off to a winning start thanks to a nine-point triumph over Limerick in O’Moore Park.

Walsh’s goal put Laois five up and dealt Limerick a blow they were always unlikely to recover from.

And as well as finishing with 1-6, the Laois full-forward also set up Laois’s second goal in injury time when he put Paul Kingston through.

Relegated from Division 4 last year, Laois almost got off to a dream start when brilliant work from Paul Kingston set midfielder Danny O’Reilly through but his shot on goal was well turned over by Donal O’Sullivan.

A Walsh free doubled Laois’s lead soon after but in a slow-burning half, we had 13 scoreless minutes before Jamie Lee got Limerick off the mark with a nice point from play.

Aaron Dowling and another Walsh free stretched Laois three clear but Limerick kept in touch with two more from Lee. There was only one in it coming up to the break but Walsh’s third free had Laois 0-5 to 0-3 up at half time.

Limerick narrowed the gap to one early in the second half but Laois had that bit extra. Danny O’Reilly put them two clear and then Walsh’s wonder strike gave Laois a bit of breathing space.

The same player added a couple of smashing points from play and while Limerick got it back to three and could have had a goal only for Lee’s effort to come back off the post, Laois had that bit extra.

Sean McSweeney, Jim Liston and Seamus O’Carroll all found the range for the visitors but Laois finished stronger and Kingston’s goal made sure of it in injury time.

Scorers: Laois: G Walsh 1-6 (0-4 frees), P Kingston 1-0, D O’Reilly 0-2, A Dowling 0-1, E Lowry 0-2.

Limerick: J Lee 0-4 (one free), J Liston 0-1, S McSweeney 0-1 (free), S O’Carroll 0-1, K Daly 0-1, S O’Dea 0-1

Laois: G Brody; D Holland, S Nerney, R C Fennell; T Collins, S Attride, F Crowley; J O’Loughlin, D O’Reilly; A Farrell, P Kingston, B Glynn; E Lowry, G Walsh , A Dowling. Subs: C Begley for Attride (inj - 5 mins), E O’Carroll for Dowling (46 mins), N Donoher for Farrell (58 mins), G Dillon for Glynn (58 mins), K Lillis for Collins (66 mins), J Farrell for O’Reilly (66 mins)

Limerick: D O’Sullivan; G Noonan, S O’Dea,B Fanning; T McCarthy, P White, J Liston; D Treacy, C Fahy; D Connolly, P Nash, D Neville; D Daly, P Scanlon, J Lee. Subs: S O’Carroll for Scanlan (half-time), S Doherty for Daly (41 mins), S McSweeney for McCarthy (50 mins), R Bourke for Nash (53 mins), K Daly for Lee (58 mins), C McSweeney for Liston (72 mins)

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)