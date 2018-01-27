Moy (Tyrone) 1-05 An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) 0-06

Moy of Tyrone broke An Ghaeltacht hearts deep in stoppage time when they struck 1-02 to claim a place in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club final.

An Ghaeltacht had Eanna Ó Conchúir sent off with 18 minutes left but a low-scoring affair in Portlaoise looked to be heading the way of the Kerry side, who led by 0-06 to 0-03 when the officials signalled six minutes of additional time.

But Harry Loughran was first on to a loose ball and he finished low to tie the match.

And three minutes later the same man pointed before a late insurance score extended the winning margin to put the Ulster team into the decider in Croke Park next Saturday against Michael Glaveys of Roscommon, who had a 0-13 to 0-11 win over Wexford’s Kilanerin.