Gaelic Players Association chief executive Dermot Earley has decided to step down and resume his career with the Defence Forces.

Earley took up the role in February when he replaced Dessie Farrell.

GPA chairman Seamus Hickey will take on the role of interim chief executive until a successor is appointed.

Earley said he is committed to supporting the GPA while a successor is being chosen and into the future.

Earley said: "I had taken leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and after almost one year in the job I felt I had a decision to make.

"Despite having enjoyed the past year with the GPA I have come to a view that my career is with the Defence Forces. It has been a difficult decision, but I believe the right one.

"I am very keen to be as helpful as possible as the GPA works to appoint my successor.

"I want to thank everybody for their support, their counsel and their friendship.

"My particular wish is that the GPA continues to thrive and that in particular our players develop to their best potential both on and off the field."

Hickey said the GPA understand why Earley is leaving the position: "His commitment to the GPA and to our members has been hugely impressive, both during his time as our President and more recently as our CEO.

"We look forward to his continued support long into the future. Having spoken with Dermot in recent weeks I fully understand and respect his decision to return to the Defence Forces and continue with his career there.

"I have agreed to take on the role of interim CEO in the short-term, and we will move now to appoint a successor as quickly as possible.

"Meanwhile we will all work that bit harder to help deliver the quality work of the GPA. On behalf of everyone in the GPA, I want to wish Dermot every success for the future."