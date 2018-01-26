As things stand, Cork hurling goalkeeper Anthony Nash is set for two games in the space of five hours for club and county on Saturday.

First up, he’ll be between the posts for Kanturk for their rescheduled All-Ireland IHC semi-final against Armagh champions Middletown in Newbridge at 2pm.

And then at 7pm, he has been named to line out in Cork's Allianz Hurling League Division 1A opener against Killkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

On Twitter, former Cats star Richie Power was critical of Rebels manager John Meyler over the situation that Nash faces.

Firstly he pulls college players from Fitzgibbon action on Wednesday and secondly expects a player to play a second game on the same day after one if not thee biggest game in clubs history 😳 #unfair#dictatorship — Richie Power (@power_richie) January 25, 2018

Speaking further to RTÉ Sport, Power said: "It’s ridiculous that a player has to play two games in such a short space of time. It’s a massive day for his club, they are in an All-Ireland semi-final and a chance of getting to Croke Park.

"I think the chap should be left alone and left to concentrate on the club game.

"He shouldn’t be involved in the county team as long as his club are still in their championship."

In a call out to the GAA, Power added: "We have to get the club championships finished in a calendar year; give it that space.

"You don't want to see players forced to play two games in one day.

"We’ve talking about player burnout for a while now and you see instances like this."

