Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash is set for two games in the space of five hours for club and county on Saturday.

The two-time All Star has been selected in goals for the Rebels in their Allianz HL Division 1A opener versus Killkenny at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night (7pm).

The 33-year-old will have already played earlier that day (2pm) Kanturk's rescheduled All-Ireland IHC semi-final against Armagh champions Middletown in Newbridge.

Cork manager John Meyler has given first league starts to Tim O'Mahony, Sean O'Donoghue and Robbie O'Flynn for the home clash with the Cats as All-Star forward Patrick Horgan misses out through suspension.

Cork team v Kilkenny: Anthony Nash; David Griffin, Eoin Cadogan, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Tim O'Mahony, Sean O'Donoghue; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Bill Cooper; Robbie O'Flynn, Conor Lehane, Brian Lawton; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Shane Kingston.

Tipperary football Liam Kearns has handed Stephen O’Brien his first competitive start with the footballers in three years for Saturday night’s Allianz League Division 2 clash with Cork.

The Premier County travel to Leeside for the first League match under lights at the revamped Páirc Uí Chaoimh, part of a double header which sees the Cork hurlers host Kilkenny.

O’Brien will line up in midfield after spending the last two years with the county’s hurlers. The Ballina club man was a key figure for Tipp when they claimed the 2011 All-Ireland minor title and the U-21 side that was narrowly defeated by Tyrone in the 2015 decider.

He will partner Jack Kennedy at centre-field, with Cork-based wing-back Robbie Kiely assuming captaincy duties.

Tipperary team v Cork: Evan Comerford; Shane O'Connell, Jimmy Feehan, Emmet Molone, Bill Maher, Alan Campbell , Robbie Kiely (captain); Steven O'Brien, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Conor Sweeney, Brian Fox, Liam Boland, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath.

Stephen Sherlock is one of six debutants in the Cork team named to face Tipperary.

The St Finbarrs forward made a big impression for the Rebels during the McGrath Cup, scoring an injury-time winning goal to help them beat Clare in the competition's final earlier this month.

Manager Ronan McCarthy has also given first league starts to goalkeeper Mark White, corner-backs Sam Ryan and Micheal McSweeney, wing-back Kevin Flahive and Daniel O'Callaghan who supports new captain Ian Maguire in midfield.

Cork team v Tipperary: Mark White; Sam Ryan, Jamie O'Sullivan, Micheal McSweeney; Kevin Flahive, Kevin Crowley, Brian O'Driscoll; Ian Maguire, Daniel O'Callaghan; Sean White, Sean Powter, Ruairi Deane; John O'Rourke, Mark Collins, Stephen Sherlock.