Plans for Galway to play an Allianz League double-header this weekend were changed due to weather concerns and a desire to play a game at Tuam Stadium, RTÉ Sport has learned.

The All-Ireland hurling champions make their Division 1B bow against Antrim at Pearse Stadium in Salthill at 1pm on Sunday.

That was to have been followed by the Division 1 football clash between the Tribesmen and Tyrone at 2.30pm but it emerged last week that rather than risking two games at one venue the latter fixture had been switched to St Jarlath's Park in Tuam.

"There was some concern over the weather we were having and rather than leaving it to the last minute it was changed to Tuam," Galway football secretary Seamus O'Grady told RTÉ Sport.

"The downside is that it's Galway's first match after the All-Ireland so the supporters would have probably liked to have the two games together.

"It's a bit unfortunate but that was the decision that was made two weeks ago."

O'Grady told RTÉ that no tickets had been sold before the decision to separate the fixtures.

Tuam is in the northern football heartland of the county and has traditionally served as a venue for the bigger-ball code.

The stadium's capacity has been reduced in recent times to 6,700 but Galway have remained keen to play occasional league fixtures there, ahead of a planned redevelopment this year.

O'Grady said that the meeting with Tyrone was considered the best game to switch in terms of travelling support expected.

"We want to have a match in Tuam," he said.

"Mayo and Dublin are two of the teams (Galway face at home). There was a question mark whether Tuam would be able to accommodate the crowds so they're scheduled to be played in Pearse Stadium.

O'Grady doesn't expect the double-header against Limerick (hurling) and Monaghan (football) scheduled for March to be affected.

Last weekend's scheduled FBD league clash between Galway and Roscommon at Tuam was cancelled following heavy rain but O'Grady is hopeful Sunday's game won't be affected.

In the event that it is, however, the initial plan of playing both games at Pearse Stadium may yet be revisited.

"Maybe they had one eye on this weekend's game and they didn't want to plow up the pitch," he said of Sunday's cancellation.

"We'll look at the pitch in Tuam tomorrow and make that decision. The way the weather is in Galway today, unless there's an improvement, we'll certainly be looking at the pitches.

"I presume Pearse Stadium will be okay to take the two matches (if necessary)."