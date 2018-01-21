Mayo 1-10 Sligo 0-11

A spirited second-half performance from Sligo wasn't enough as Mayo held on for victory in their Connacht FBD Insurance League clash in Ballina.

A 44-minute goal from Mayo's Jason Doherty ultimately was decisive as Stephen Rochford's side prevailed by two points - 1-10 to 0-11.

The Green and Red featured eight of the side that lost Dublin in last September's All-Ireland final and, playing with a strong breeze in the opening half, had a 0-7 to 0-2 advantage at the break.

Sligo, however, with points from Niall Murphy, Neil Ewing, Stephen Coen (2) and Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch drew level shortly after the resumption. Doherty's goal was punched to the net from an Evan Regan free and Mayo were now ahead 1-7 to 0-07.

Further points from Doherty and the returning Aidan O'Shea would maintain a cushion for the home side, in spite of Sligo's strong finish that saw points from Stephen Coen and Adrian Marren.