Weather conditions played havoc with GAA fixtures all around the country and have also been affecting inter-county training.

Mayo recorded a narrow 1-10 to 0-11 victory over a spirited Sligo side today in the FBD Insurance League and manager Stephen Rochford was glad to get the game played.

"The last week has been difficult even getting football training into the lads with the weather," Rochford told RTÉ Sport.

"It’s snow one day and it’s raining the next. So it was important to get here and be able to play a game. On that point Ballina Stephenites did a great job in being able to turn around their pitch in such a short time and be able to host the game."

Mayo started with eight players who were in the first 15 for the All-Ireland final against Dublin last year and from Rochford’s point of view getting some mileage in the legs of those players was one of the key objectives of today's game.

"We have a lot to do, it’s good to get the game into us, but we are lacking the cutting sharpness that we would like to have. It’s understandable we haven’t a lot done especially the senior players, that’s their first competitive game in a good few months.

"The next three weeks will certainly ask questions of us and we will know a lot more about ourselves this day next week."

Several of the senior players were absent for the early stages of the pre-season competition as they were on the team holiday in Malaysia.

As a result of being down personnel, Mayo used the FBD League to experiment with new blood but who stood out for the Mayo manager?

"There were a number of guys, I won’t narrow it down to just one, there will be a few guys who will get some game time over the early rounds of the National League.

"We will see how they acclimatise to that because Division 1 is a big step up, even from club championship and certainly the FBD League. When lads come out of Clones they will know what senior football is about."

First up in the National League is Monaghan next week and Rochford is hoping to get points on the board in the early stages of the competition.

"Division 1 is such a challenging group and we are under a bit of pressure, we are missing maybe six or seven front-liners from the All-Ireland final, if you were take that as a benchmark for next week.

"We don’t have a lot of game time played and training has been hampered, we are taking it a game at a time and trying to accumulate the points.

"We will be trying to get seven or eight points as quickly as possible and if they were to come early in the competition we will drive on and try get onto the knock-out stages. If not then it’s about retaining our position in Division 1."