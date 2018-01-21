Fulham Irish 1-04 Corofin 3-08

Corofin got the better of Fulham Irish by ten points to set up a meeting with Moorefield in the AIB All-Ireland senior football club semi-final.

Despite the final score of 3-8 to 1-4, Fulham Irish can be proud of their efforts and it was the Londoners who took a shock lead at McGovern Park in Ruislip.

Owen Mulligan opened up the scoring from a free before Marty Hughes pushed Fulham Irish’s lead to four points after he capitalised on a poor clearance by the Corofin goalkeeper to find the net.

The hosts dared to start dreaming about a history making semi-final appearance.

The Connacht champions finally got on the scoresheet after 10 minutes when Liam Sike converted a penalty. With their tails up Corofin quickly grabbed a second green flag through Colin Brady and in turn kicked some fine points

Corofin's Ronan Steede is tackled

Fulham Irish, on the other hand, were finding it difiicult to get scores, but a Michael Murphy left three in it as the break approached

Corofin's response was instant when Ian Burke was played in and he slotted the ball past Jonathan Tavey for the Galway side's third goal, so leaving the half-time score 3-3 to 1-3.

In the second period, Fulham Irish continued to struggle in front of the posts and only managed one more point through a Liam Staunton free.

Corofin continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over and added four points inside the last ten minutes to put the seal on their victory

Thoughts now will turn to that 17 February encounter with the Kildare champions.

Fulham Irish: J Tavey; R Morgan, C Hyde, C Murphy; J Gilfedder, H Dockry, A Savage; M Murphy (0-1), D O’Connor; L Turley, O Mulligan (0-2), A McArdle; S Quinn, M Hughes (1-0), B Martin.

Corofin: B Power; L Silke, K Fitzgerald, K Murphy; K Molloy, C Silke (0-1), D Wall; M Farragher (0-1), R Steede (0-1); G Sice (0-1), M Lundy, J Leonard (1-02); I Burke (1-0), M Farragher (0-1), C Brady (1-1).

Subs: C Cunningham for Murphy (16), B O’Donovan for Molloy (44, black card), D Silke for Brady (50), D Canney for Leonard (55).





