The Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup final between Meath and Westmeath has been postponed due to an unplayable pitch in O'Moore Park.

The match was due to be part of a double-header at the venue with the AIB All-Ireland Intermediate club football semi-final between An Ghaeltacht and An Moy Tír na nÓg preceding it.

A plan to move to game to TEG Cusack Park has not materialised as it is also not fit for the game.

The Kehoe Cup final between Longford and Wicklow has also been called off as well as all club games in Navan, Newbridge, Portlaoise and Tullamore.

The FBD League game between Roscommon and Galway is off, and will not be played as the teams are due to compete in the final regardless of the result.

A new venue for the O'Byrne Cup final will be agreed tomorrow. It is due to be played on the weekend of 17/18 February.