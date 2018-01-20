Donegal 0-20 Armagh 1-10

Donegal advanced to the final of Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup after a strong second-half performance saw them get the better of Armagh at Celtic Park.

With the Athletic Grounds and MacCumhaill Park deemed unplayable, this semi-final was switched to the Derry city venue.

A goal in the 14th minute from teenager Eamon McGeown had Kieran McGeeney's side on the front foot early on, but six points from Paddy McBrearty had Donegal level at the break - 1-6 to 0-9.

It was a case of one-way traffic on the resumption, with McBrearty eventually contributing 0-08, while Nathan Mullins was a powerhouse in midfield.

Sub Stephen McBrearty shone on his introduction with three points and the return of Ciaran Thompson will also aid Donegal's cause ahead of their Division 1 league opener away to Kerry next weekend.

Armagh's Division 3 campaign begins with a home game against Sligo.

The McKenna Cup final featuring Donegal and Tyrone will be played on the weekend of 17/18 February.