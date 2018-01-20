It was a case of the good and the bad for Davy Fitzgerald as he assessed Wexford's dramatic win over Kilkenny in the Bord na Móna Walsh Cup final.

After extra time could not separate the sides at Nowlan Park, Wexford goalkeeper Mark Fanning stepped up to fire over the decisive point in a frees shoot-out.

It was the Cats who started the brighter, building up a commanding early lead, and Fitzgerald clearly wasn't happy with the way his charges were performing.

"In the first 20 minutes, Mark Fanning made two or three incredible saves so we could have been down 13 or 14 points, we were absolutely pathetic," he told RTÉ Sport.

"If we start that way against Waterford (next week in the Allianz League), we'll be out the door and gone - we'll be hammered."

"We can't afford to start that lackadaisical; we did it against Dublin last week."

Outlining the positives, the Clare native added: "After the first 20 minutes we settled and started to pull back the lead and were well in touch by half-time.

"We were down, eight or nine points once or twice, we were down six points twice, so I'm happy that we were able to pull it back."