Kilkenny 1-24 Wexford 1-24 (AET) - Wexford win shootout

Wexford won their first piece of silverware in the Davy Fitzgerald era when they scored a frees shoot-out win over Kilkenny in the Bord Na Móna Walsh Cup senior hurling final at Nowlan Park this afternoon.

The teams drew 1-24 each at the end of extra time, but then Wexford won the 65s frees shoot-out 3-2 to claim their 16th success in the competition.

The year may still be in the first month, but this was a lively, absorbing and very competitive contest. Both counties got huge benefit from the game with the start of the Allianz National Hurling League next weekend.

A Kilkenny point from a free by the in-form Alan Murphy two minutes into 'lost time' at the end of extra time drew the contest at 1-24 each.

Wexford scores from 65s by Conor McDonald, Jack Guiney and goalie Mark Fanning saw them take the Walsh Cup from their opponents.

A good crowd of nearly 3,600 got plenty to enjoy and talk about, including a sending off (Richie Reid; for pulling an opponent's helmet) and Kilkenny manager, Brian Cody, was sent to the stand.

Kilkenny opened backed by the elements and they tore into the opposition during the early stages. With less than seven minutes showing on the clock Ollie Walsh, Alan Murphy (3) and Richie Reid had pointed for Kilkenny.

Wexford were under pressure but eventually Eoin Moore registered for them in the 12th minute, but still they struggled to keep up.

In the 17th minute Martin Keoghan pointed for Kilkenny, which was within seconds of Alan Murphy crashing home a goal from a penalty following a foul on Pat Lyng, to up the divide to 1-7 to 0-2.

Paul Morrissey halted the slide with a point from a free for Wexford and when they put four scores together later they had the gap back to a mere four. At half-time the winners were 0-11 to 1-13 behind.

Paul Morris opened Wexford's account within 80 seconds of the restart. Then followed the sending off. Tenacious Kilkenny battled and battled, but Wexford caught up two minutes into 'lost time' when Paul Morris levelled at 1-21 each.

That pushed the contest into extra-time. This time Wexford held the edge at the break, leading by 1-23 to 1-22.

Kilkenny drew level via an Alan Murphy free and in and exciting wind-up, Conor McDonald and Murphy traded frees to leave it all to be decided by the taking of five 65s each.

SCORERS: Kilkenny - Alan Murphy (1-13, goal penalty, six frees, one 65); Ollie Walsh, Walter Walsh, Martin Keoghan (0-2 each); Eoin Murphy (0-2, frees); Conor Fogarty, Richie Reid, Conor Martin (0-1 each).

Wexford - Paul Morris (0-9, seven frees); Jack Guiney (0-5, three frees); Harry Kehoe (0-3); Kevin Foley (1-0); Mark Fannin (0-1, free); Eoin Moore, Cathal Dunbar, David Dunne, Jack O'Connor, Lee chin, Conor McDonald (0-1 each).

Kilkenny - Eoin Murphy; Joey Holden, Padraig Walsh, Paddy Deegan; Enda Morrissey, Conor O'Shea, Cillian Buckley; Conor Fogarty, Ollie Walsh; Martin Keoghan, Richie Reid, Pat Lyng; Alan Murphy, Walter Walsh, Conor Martin. Subs - Lester Ryan for Lyng; Chris Bolger for Martin; Conor Browne for O. Walsh; James Maher for E. Morrissey; John Walsh for c. Bolger; Conor Martin for M. Keoghan; Jer Malone for C. Fogarty.

Wexford - Mark Fanning; Simon Donhoe, Liam Ryan, Eoin Moore; Aaron Maddock, Shaun Murphy, Eanna Martin; Joe O'Connor, Kevin Foley; Aidan Nolan, Cathal Dunbr, Harry Kehoe; Paul Morris, Jack Guiney, David Dunne. Subs - Matthew O'Hanlon for E. Martin; Damien Reck for Joe O'Connor; Jack O'Connor for Dunbar; Lee Chin for J. Guiney; Conor McDonald for B. Kehoe; Jake Firman for D. Dunne; Paudie Foley for A. Nolan; Diarmuid O'Keeffe for A. Maddock; Aidan Nolan for Jack O'Connor.

Referee - John O'Brien (Laois).