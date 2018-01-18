All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer Lauren Magee could sense the wide-ranging impact of her team's success both at home and beyond last year.

The Kilmacud Crokes woman played a key role in the Dublin team that had just delivered the county's first senior Ladies All-Ireland crown since 2010, banishing the woes of the three consecutive All-Ireland final defeats in the process.

Their triumph also coincided with a landmark day for Ladies Football, in which a record-breaking crowd of over 46,000 spectators filled Croke Park to witness the All-Ireland triple header of junior, intermediate and senior deciders.

Children of both genders flocked to Magee for autographs in the aftermath, her brothers and sisters were equally eager to celebrate the achievement, and some fans even wrote poems about her skills.

Magee rubbishes the notion that she became something of a celebrity following the win, but is humbled by the reaction of young GAA fans.

"I went to a primary school up in Ballymun," she told RTÉ Sport as the 2018 season draws near.

"I was just in DCU so I didn't mind. They had a song made, three different girls made Limericks. It was lovely like, it was really nice. I've been to a few schools. My own primary school had a shrine of photos of me playing for them and now."

Magee comes from an extensive family and there's a strong GAA tradition running in her bloodline. Her father Johnny and uncle Darren Magee have both done their service for the Sky Blue cause, and are also proud Kilmacud Crokes men.

Lauren Magee pictured at the announcement that Gourmet Food Parlour will sponsor Ladies Gaelic Football Association's Higher Education championships for a three-year period. Image source: Sportsfile.

While they did enjoy All-Ireland success with the club in 2009, they never managed to replicate that feat at senior inter-county level. Magee completed the quest last September for the family, and her performances ultimately earned her a first All-Star nomination - the first Crokes player ever to do so.

Magee previously referred to her father's influence on her GAA career on the RTÉ documentary 'Blues Sisters,' and watching him play from a young age was a major part of her introduction to the sport.

"Dad would be a big part of football. Dad and my uncle Darren. I used to be at their training sessions when I was a kid at Crokes on the sideline. I even remember going to Dublin training, chatting to Pillar (Caffrey) when he was Dublin manager. I was just always involved.

"When I was younger, I didn't have an interest. I remember playing a match and I was just chatting away to the opposition. Dad would be shouting at me. I don't know what age I started getting into it. He's a really big influence. He never pushes you but he's obviously always there to give you a word of advice.

"He's still my Dad so if he shouts at me on the sideline, I'm so angry like, 'Leave me alone!' I'd always ignore him. But then after the match, I'd go up to him and chat to him and he'd always have things to say. He's a big influence."

Lauren Magee pictured with her father Johnny following the 2005 Leinster club football final.





Johnny was watching on from the stands when his daughter helped her county finally secure that elusive second All-Ireland title, and the emotion of it all provoked a few tears from the former Dublin player.

"I was obviously emotional but Dad was roaring and crying. Dad would be a bit of a crier compared to my uncle - not a crier but he'd be emotional when it comes to us, all my sisters - but Darren, my uncle, would never show any kind of tears really. I went up to him after and I could see a few tears. I was like, 'Are you crying?' and he was like, 'No.' I was like, 'You definitely are,' and he was like, 'No, no, no.'"

The Dublin midfielder had plenty of siblings to help her soak up the celebrations in Croke Park after the final whistle that day.

Magee expected that the occasion would have an affect on her sisters, but just as she would later discover when she visited schools in the weeks that followed, she found that her brothers were just as intrigued by the events that had just unfolded.

"I've two sets of families. My Mam and Dad have different partners and I've two families basically. I've brothers on one side and sisters on the other and they were all there all over the railing, like six of them. I have a lovely photo of all of us.

"The girls were always at everything, but the boys don't be at as much. But Mam was like, 'I have to bring them to more things because they love it.' They'd never sit down and watch anything.

"My oldest brother is nine and he has autism. He'd never sit down and watch anything. He was so into it and to have him sit down and watch something like that, means a lot. It was great. You do it obviously because you love playing with the girls but you also do it for kind of background reasons as well. "

Physicality is an important characteristic of Magee's game and was something which she touched on during the 'Blues Sisters' documentary. At the outset of Bohan's appointment, he told the DCU student that he wanted her to retain her aggression but that she also needed to harness it with more discipline.

Lauren Magee tackling Cora Staunton during the 2017 All-Ireland Ladies Football final.

Magee knew that she didn't need to alter her tackle technique massively, but she was also keen to avoid getting sent to the sin-bin.

It was constructive advice overall, but her attempts to implement it brought about an ironic outcome.

"I think with Ladies Football in strength and conditioning, and gym work, everyone is becoming stronger. He just said we needed to work on me not getting sin-binned. I hadn't been sin-binned at all last year and then Mick came on board for the first year and I got sin-binned like three times.

"I feel I got better in the tackle during the championship and I think I showed it. I still have the aggression, but obviously way more disciplined. It's not nice, and I know it's only 10 minutes but it could be the winning and losing of a game.

"It was the winning and losing of the semi-final of the O'Connor Cup against UL. I got sin-binned even though I was underneath the player."

The National League commences at the end of January, and Dublin will start their campaign with a clash against league finalists Donegal. While starting defender Rachel Ruddy is among those who have dropped off to pursue other things this year, 14 new panelists have joined the panel, including 2010 All-Ireland winner Siobhán McGrath.

Magee also has college championship commitments with DCU mixed in with all of that, and she's eager to get to work.

"We've had our celebrations. It's about time that we've gotten down to business, just getting back into training and stuff."