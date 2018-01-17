Sligo 2-17 Leitrim 0-13

Adrian Marren was the star for Sligo as they hammered Leitrim by ten points in the Connacht FBD League at the Centre of Excellence at Bekan.

Marren kicked 1-05 in wet and windy conditions, though in truth it didn’t really matter as there was nothing only pride at stake in this game.

Roscommon and Galway, who meet on Sunday, have already qualified for the final, which will be held on Sunday, 2 February. The Connacht Council decided that this weekend’s game can’t double up and serve as the decider.

Sligo’s final game of the campaign is against Mayo this weekend while Leitrim’s pre-season programme is over.

This game was switched from Ballinamore and delayed until 8.0pm due to the poor weather that was battering the west of the country.

The Dr McKenna Cup semi-final between Donegal and Armagh at Ballybofey due to take place on Wednesday was been postponed until Saturday, 20 January with a 6.0pm throw-in. The final against Tyrone will be on the weekend of February 17/18.