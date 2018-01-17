Wexford's David Redmond has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The versatile Oulart-The Ballagh clubman spent 10 years with the Model County.

"I will miss being involved with the players that have made this journey most memorable and the close friends who I have made over the years," said the 30 year old.

"I would like to wish the current Wexford Senior hurling squad the very best of luck in the near future, the hard work being done will soon reap the rewards that is richly deserved."